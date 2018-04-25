U.S. Golf is $84.1 Billion Business

WE ARE GOLF – a coalition of the game’s leading associations and industry partners – unveiled its new U.S. Golf Economy Report prior to today’s 11th Annual National Golf Day

Highlighting the study – conducted by TEConomy Partners – is $84.1 billion in activity directly driven by golf in 2016, a 22% rise from $68.8b in the 2011 report. The industry supported $191.9b in total annual activity, including 1.89 million jobs and $58.7b in wages and benefits.

Golf’s annual contributions to America’s economy also include:

$34.4billion in revenue from golf courses, clubs, resorts, driving ranges and other facilities (2.9% compound annual growth rate since 2011)

$25.7b in tourism spending (4.6% CAGR)

$7.2b in new home construction in golf communities (18.5% CAGR)

$6b in sales of golf equipment, apparel and supplies (1.4% CAGR)

$2.4b in professional tournaments, associations and player endorsements (3.16% CAGR)

$1.9b in investment in existing golf facilities (4.6% CAGR)

Demonstrating golfers’ and businesses’ commitments to charity, $3.94b was raised in 2016 through tournaments and other activities.

“The many positive trends show how golf is vital to the prosperity of America’s economic and social well-being,” says Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation and administrator of WE ARE GOLF. “Increases in so many categories signify the health of golf has far-reaching influence across many sectors of the U.S. economy.”

The fourth report since 2000 to measure the game’s effect, research encompassed golf course operations, tourism, real estate, supplies, tournaments, associations, charitable events, capital investment and other commercial segments.

The report was announced in conjunction with today’s National Golf Day, the industry’s pinnacle event of the year that brings leaders to Capitol Hill to meet with Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and federal agencies to discuss golf’s social, economic and environmental benefits to society.

