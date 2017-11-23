The PGA joins forces with the Asian Golf Industry Federation

Following the success of its first overseas PGA Members’ International Conference in Thailand, The PGA has signed up as an Executive Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

The PGA has become the latest international body to join forces with AGIF, whose aim is to develop and lead the growth of golf across Asia.

The new partnership will allow The PGA to highlight the roles and work of its Professionals in the region and identify potential employment opportunities for its Members.

No fewer than 1,500 PGA Professionals of Great Britain and Ireland are working in 81 overseas locations across the globe, including dozens of Asian countries.

Speaking about the partnership Rob Maxfield, chief executive of The PGA, said: “Asia continues to be an important market for The PGA and its members who have been working there to develop golf for many years.

“The recent gathering of Members at our conference at Laguna Phuket allowed them to gain good knowledge from some excellent speakers which will ultimately help them develop in their current roles. The conference also allowed us to engage face-to-face with our Members in the region and see how we can support them into the future.

“Given the ever-growing number of PGA Members who are working in Asia, it makes perfect sense for us to join with AGIF. We very much hope to be able to contribute further to the development of golf across Asia.”

AGIF looks to develop golf across Asia in a variety of ways. It provides educational events, seminars and workshops and conducts research that benefits the golf industry in the area.

The Federation provides a networking platform for its members, which includes key decision makers in the Asian golf industry, and AGIF also addresses many key issues relevant to the sport, such as environmental sustainability and the growth of the game.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive, added: “We offer a very warm welcome to the Federation to Robert Maxfield and The PGA, the world’s oldest Professional Golf Association.

“The PGA is a members’ organisation which educates and trains PGA Professionals to degree level with the very latest skills and expertise to operate in all areas of golf, so golfers can coach and play while golf clubs benefit from the successful management of their facility.

“The AGIF is already heavily invested in education with course superintendents and club managers in Asia. Working with The PGA, we can now look forward also to expanding our brief to include PGA professionals.”

