Tagmarshal Pace-of-Play System Earns Raves at Carnoustie

Tagmarshal – the golf course intelligence and pace-of-play system used by golf courses, country clubs and resorts globally – is achieving high-quality results at Carnoustie Golf Links’ Championship Course, host of the 2018 Open Championship and one of Golf Digest’s top-30 courses worldwide (see below for demo video)

After only two months of management, clubhouse staff and player assistants deploying Tagmarshal technology, golfers’ rounds were reduced by an average of 17 minutes. 88% of play was on or within 10 minutes of appropriate pace, including a 183% improvement in the number of golfers on pace.

“I can’t imagine operating without Tagmarshal as it enables us to further enhance golfing experiences, improve service delivery and pace of play and generate additional revenue,” says Colin Sinclair, Head Golf Professional at Carnoustie. “Tagmarshal is invaluable and at the forefront of how we will manage our course operations in the future.”

A recent USGA survey shows 74% of golfers believe appropriate speed is critical to enjoyment of their rounds. This is the impetus for Ballybunion Golf Club (Irish Open), The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort (2021 PGA Championship), Whistling Straits (2020 Ryder Cup), Erin Hills (2017 U.S. Open), East Lake (2017 TOUR Championship) and many others to adopt Tagmarshal.

“The actionable data insights gained by tracking Carnoustie members and guests are a testament to Tagmarshal’s effectiveness,” says Bodo Sieber, CEO of Tagmarshal. “As an ‘eye in the sky,’ our platform presents a unique opportunity to turn pace into an asset instead of an obstacle for golfers and course operators.”

Partnering with Tagmarshal has allowed courses to become pace setters with improved operational efficiencies, saving costs and adding prime tee times that routinely realize more than $100,000 in annual incremental revenue. Superintendents also use Tagmarshal data to better manage pin placements, wear patterns, hole set-ups and operational efficiencies.

Carnoustie Golf Links https://www.carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk/

Tagmarshal http://tagmarshal.com