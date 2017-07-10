Service Guaranteed at Exeter Golf and Country Club as they employ 59club

Exeter Golf and Country Club is the latest club to employ 59club – Europe’s leading customer service benchmarking and training provider – to ensure service excellence is guaranteed.

The Club boasts the perfect combination of golf, leisure and hospitality facilities and those fortunate to visit will know their commitment to customer service sets them apart.

When Chris Jones joined Exeter Golf and Country Club as General Manager back in August 2013, he brought a wealth of experience from over 20 years managing high profile hospitality businesses across the South West. Chris’ knowledge and passion, along with the support of a strong management team has enabled the club to move forward, striving to deliver ‘the perfect day, every day’, whether the visit is for golf, fitness, food or the award-winning spa.

Chris’s journey with 59club started after a chance meeting at an England Golf Customer Service Training Seminar. After hearing about the service offered by 59club with their insightful research and mystery shopping, Chris recognised the potential to further improve the guest experience. Delivering a quality experience is essential to all businesses but especially a member club whereby repeat visits are so high.

Chris Jones said, “A consistently excellent experience for all our guests is crucial to the future of Exeter Golf and Country Club. To achieve this, it is vital that we understand our position compared to the UK’s leading golf clubs. The 59club provide this insight by measuring our performance against national standards. With so many of the country’s top golf clubs already involved with the 59club, I can now set my sights on delivering a level of service that will rival the best of the best”.

59club have started their preliminary research into this new project and are keen to start advising Chris and his team on strategies to elevate their offering.

59club Director Mark Reed said, “It’s always great to connect with forward-thinking managers who understand that service is paramount to a great experience. Chris shares this view and works tirelessly towards ensuring that small details are perfect, to deliver an experience with a big impact. Naturally these clubs succeed when it comes to customer acquisition, loyalty and referral business. With a content and happy membership and visiting golfers returning again and again, it’s a guaranteed recipe for success. I can only say great things about Chris and his commitment towards service. It would be thrilling see Chris and the team excel during the forthcoming months and begin to reap the rewards of their efforts. Perhaps we will even see them honoured at our Annual Service Excellence Awards Ceremony, next February? Only time will tell, however I am very excited to be working with one of the premier golf clubs in the South West of England and look forward to seeing the developments unfold.”

59club www.59club.com

Exeter Golf and Country Club www.exetergcc.co.uk

Tags: 59club. Chris Jones, Exeter Golf and Country Club, Mark Reed