Promote Training & Golf Club Stewards Association Partnership

Promote Training and the Golf Club Stewards Association (GCSA) have today announced their new educational partnership that sees GCSA members receive up to 25% discounts on Promote Training’s extensive range of eLearning courses.

Established in 1912, the Golf Club Stewards Association represents Stewards, Bar Managers and Caterers working in golf clubs across the UK. Members of the association enjoy participation in a number of both national and regional golf tournaments in addition to free legal support, news on the latest golf food & beverage jobs and a member’s benevolent fund.

Now, thanks to this new partnership, members will also be able to participate in any of Promote Training’s educational courses for a significant discount.

Commenting on the new collaboration, the President of the Association, Ian Duncan, says, “We’re delighted to team up with Promote Training and offer our members the innovative educational courses the company have created. It adds further to the member benefits that being part of the Golf Club Stewards Association bestows and I’m sure it will prove a popular addition.”

Perhaps the most popular course that GCSA members will be keen to enrol on is Promote Training’s “Golf Food & Beverage Management” course. Written by Steven Brown of Inn-formation, the course explores all the key topics relevant to developing an efficient and profitable hospitality product within a golf club – from the options of in-house or franchise catering through to food costings and menu design.

As with all Promote Training’s courses, “Golf Food & Beverage Management” can be studies anywhere, anytime and at the delegates own pace thanks to its delivery via the company’s eLearning platform.

In addition to their extensive range of ‘Certificate’ and ‘Module’ level courses, Promote Training also offer a variety of ‘craft’ level courses designed specifically for any level of employee within a golf club environment. These can be completed in up to 1 hour and cover subjects from health & safety awareness through to customer service.

For more information on membership to the Golf Club Stewards Association or Promote Training’s prospectus of eLearning courses, follow the links below:

http://www.club-noticeboard.co.uk/stewards/

https://www.promotetraining.co.uk