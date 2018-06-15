Niddry Castle and Falkirk today’s winners at Scottish Golf R&A 9-Hole Championship

Four teams have now qualified to play Carnoustie ahead of the 147th Open Championship following the second day of the Scottish Golf R&A 9-Hole Championship at Milnathort earlier today.

The teams from Niddry Castle Golf Club (Tim Allwright and George Brown) and Falkirk Golf Club (John Newton and Harry Brown) topped the table on Friday with 40 points each, with Niddry going ahead with a better inward 6 holes. They will be joined at Carnoustie for the golfing experience of a lifetime by yesterday’s top two pairings.

Richard McCluckie and Gary Aitken from Dunblane New Golf Club and William Hill & Chris Spittal from Kenmore Golf Club reached the top two on Thursday with 35 or 34 points, securing the first day places at Carnoustie.

Fraser Munro, Head of Events at Scottish Golf said: “We have been delighted with the response from clubs to running 9-hole qualifiers and it was fantastic to see 270 competitors here this week all vying for the chance of a lifetime opportunity to qualify for the Grand Final at Carnoustie just days before The Open.

“Milnathort have been fantastic hosts and we are grateful to them and the many other venues across the country who continue to support Scottish Golf events each year. With such a unique prize on offer the 9-Hole Championship gives us a fantastic opportunity to promote shorter formats of the game to a wide audience. We look forward to building on the success of this year’s Championship and engaging with more clubs, golfers and 9-Hole venues in the years to come.”

As Scottish Golf continues to encourage shorter formats of the game, each affiliated club in Scotland was invited to host a 9-hole qualifying event during the early part of the season, with the winning pair from each club earning their place at Milnathort this week.

For more information on the Scottish Golf R&A 9-Hole Championship visit: https://www.scottishgolf.org/club-services/club-events/ra-9-hole-championship/

Friday’s field: https://www.scottishgolf.org/championships/#/competition/1590830/players