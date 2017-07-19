New Golf & Country Club Membership in partnership with De Vere Oxford Thames

Oxford Golf Club has taken the creative step of teaming up with a local spa/hotel resort to offer the ultimate all-inclusive golf, spa and leisure membership package.

The new partnership with the De Vere Oxford Thames Hotel, formerly known as the Four Pillars Sandford, means locals can play as much golf as they like, at one of the oldest golf clubs in the country and also relax at one of the best leisure facilities in Oxford.

Will James, Leisure Club and Spa Manager at De Vere Oxford Thames Hotel, said: “We believe that the partnership between Oxford Golf Club and De Vere Oxford Thames Hotel offers an exceptional membership package between the two clubs.”

“With so many benefits on offer between the two prestigious leisure facilities, this is a wonderful package that should not be missed.”

Stephen Nicholson, General Manager of Oxford Golf Club, explained: “We know how popular the spa, gym and leisure element is to members. Following recommendations from several members, who are already using De Vere Oxford Thames, it therefore made sense to team up with this quality local facility, which is also part of a larger group nationally, to offer an inclusive package.

“No other Golf Club in the locality offers this type of partnership, so it provides a lovely niche that adds further value to our current membership, as well as for new members. We look forward to working with the team at De Vere Oxford Thames.”

To help launch the package, one new membership will be given away free in a Facebook competition, which will be run whilst the 2017 Open is taking place, from the first tee shot on Thursday, July 20th until the last putt drops on Sunday, July 23rd. Once all entrants have been verified a live draw will take place with the lucky winner claiming one year’s membership.

To be in with a chance to win, go to the Oxford Golf Club Facebook page www.facebook.com/oxfordgolfclub, contact 01865 242158, option 1, email admin@oxfordgolfclub.net or visit oxfordgolfclub.net for more information.

Oxford Golf Club is at Hill Top Road – just off of Cowley Road, south side of Oxford www.oxfordgolfclub.net

De Vere Oxford Thames www.devere.com/DeVereOxfordThames

