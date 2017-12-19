MDP Food and Beverage programme takes place in Marbella

The Club Managers Association of Europe’s education programme on Food and Beverage Management was recently completed in Marbella, Spain.

Twenty club industry professionals representing clubs from 9 different countries took part in the 5-day residential programme that covered a broad food and beverage based curriculum.

The week got off to a great start with a detailed presentation from Sharron Ruttledge a UK based F&B consultant on Special events planning, HACCP compliance, F&B marketing and Customer service. Delegates enjoyed a more practical element to the course being trained on Mixology and hands on kitchen experiences at the world-renowned Hotel School Les Roches.

Other education sessions included food and wine matching, Transforming your F&B bottom line with James Burns CCM the General Manager of Milltown Golf Club, Ireland and the use of technology from a F&B perspective by Peter Kirk of Jonas. During the week the delegates also had the opportunity to visit Real Club Valderrama, one of the leading clubs in Europe, to get some inside information on running a top club from a F&B perspective.

Commenting on the week CMAE Director of Education Torbjorn Johansson who facilitated the programme said: “We are delighted by the success of the programme, our twenty delegates had an excellent week of education and feel empowered to go back to their clubs to evoke positive change in their food and beverage offering. Our thanks goes out to all of the high quality presenters, Les Roches Hotel school and Real Club Valderrama.”

Adam Walsh, General Manager of Farleigh Golf Club, who attended the course said of the week: “MDP F&B was a real eye opener as to how much attention to detail goes in to top quality service. The week was a real think tank and a huge amount was learnt from the speakers, the prestigious venues and fellow colleagues that were present. The course is a must for anyone who wishes to take their F&B standards to the next level.”

The MDP Food and Beverage programme is one of five week-long education programmes delivered by CMAE throughout Europe. The others cover topics such as Club Operations, Building and Leading the Club Team, Strategy and Leadership and Golf Operations.

The MDP pathway was originally developed by the Club Managers Association of America and thanks to their vision and generosity has been given to CMAE who adapted the materials for the European Golf, Sports and City Club Markets.

CMAE www.cmaeurope.org