John Deere announces official supplier agreement with CMAE

John Deere has announced a new official supplier agreement with the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE), to further support the association’s vision of being the leading organisation for club management educational programmes.

John Deere is an industry leading, full range supplier of sports club maintenance equipment including mowers, tractors and Gator utility vehicles. The CMAE is a non-profit professional association which is the leading authority for club manager education.

“We are delighted to partner with the CMAE and so make ourselves available to its membership for advice and support,” says Carlos Aragones, John Deere’s European turf sales & marketing manager. “Continued education is a core pillar of the John Deere philosophy and we look forward to supporting the CMAE in its quest to increase club manager education across Europe.”

The CMAE’s director of education Torbjorn Johansson adds: “As the CMAE continues to grow and evolve we are always pleased to welcome industry leading brands such as John Deere. Our stated aim is to continue with our evolution and execution of educational programmes.”

Under the terms of the agreement, both organisations will begin working together on the lead up to the CMAE’s annual conference, which will take place in November this year in Marbella, Spain.

John Deere https://www.deere.co.uk/

CMAE https://www.cmaeurope.org