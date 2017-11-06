Industry-Leading Training Courses from Reesink Online Now

2018 dates for Reesink Turfcare’s industry-leading courses have been announced. For the first time the guide is accessible online only, with bookings taking place now.

Bringing the same extensive range of industry-leading courses and levels of training as it does every year, the 16-page Reesink Training Guide can be found at www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk

There, turfcare professionals and employers keen to offer staff the opportunity to learn and expand their areas of interest, will find Reesink’s biggest range of vocational training for land-based disciplines delivered with Lantra, the national awarding organisation. Alongside that is City & Guilds training and Toro and TYM manufacturer-backed turfcare machinery training. In total, there are nine courses available to choose from, one of the biggest selections from a distributor.

Neil Adams, head of turfcare training at Reesink, says: “Whether a turf professional at a golf club, sports stadium, amenity and parkland setting, school or small holding, Reesink works closely with Toro and TYM to provide a wide range of courses. These are delivered by nationally recognised quality assured trainers and assessors to develop skills and competency in the use of mowers, spraying units and tractors.

“Working with accredited training bodies such as Lantra and City & Guilds to level two and Toro and TYM manufacturer-backed training to level one means we have a comprehensive training offering to suit everybody.”

The courses available include the popular turfcare mechanic course and sprayer technician course to level one and the recently added compact tractor driving award to both level one and two, as well as pesticides application course to level two.

Neil concludes: “This range of training courses demonstrates our belief in continuously improving standards in the industry. We aim to make training convenient with some courses delivered at the trainees’ working premises, too, using familiar equipment in a familiar environment. This set-up means it could not be easier for customers to develop and invest in their employees.”

Visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk and select the Training tab to view this year’s training guide and all that is available, plus details on how to book.