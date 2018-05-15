Golfers Take Full Control Of Their Green Fees

At last! Golfers take complete control of how much they pay for a round of golf. Río Real Golf has introduced the first dynamic pricing system in Spain allowing players to choose exactly how much they pay for green fees. For the first time ever, golfers get to call all the shots on green fees.

Getting the most for your money is a well-known practice. We’ve all saved money using dynamic pricing for flight tickets on Easyjet or Ryanair. Taken advantage of it on holiday sites like Booking.com and eDreams. And made the most of its lower prices on major retail sites such as Amazon.

But dynamic pricing is much more unusual in the golf world. Until now. This handy pricing system has just arrived in Spain – Rio Real Golf at the heart of the Costa del Golf on the Costa del Sol proudly presents the first for green fees in Spain.

Rio Real Golf’s new dynamic pricing system puts the player in complete control. From now on, it’s the golfer calling the shots.

Better prices – players choose the price to suit them.

– players choose the price to suit them. Flexible – they pick the tee time to suit them (and their wallet).

– they pick the tee time to suit them (and their wallet). Easy – golfers can see at a glance exactly how much it costs to play when.

– golfers can see at a glance exactly how much it costs to play when. Instant comparison – they can compare green fees in seconds.

– they can compare green fees in seconds. Super sweet deals – our forward planner shows prices for months in advance so early birds really do get the dynamic pricing worm.

– our forward planner shows prices for months in advance so early birds really do get the dynamic pricing worm. Power – players control exactly how much they pay for green fees.

Using the Rio Real Golf dynamic pricing system, players can take advantage of the very best green fees. When they enter the online booking site, they can instantly see how much it costs to play at tee times on any given day in the year. A quick and easy booking process does the rest and Rio Real Golf clients get the deals they want in seconds.

“Dynamic pricing for green fees is just being introduced in the US where it has proved to be an overwhelming success,” says Antonio Gómez, Director of Sales at Río Real Golf. “We’re always keen to offer our clients the very best green fees and the easiest booking experience so with this in mind, we’ve introduced the first dynamic pricing system for golf in Spain, and probably Europe.”

Rio Real Golf’s unique new system has already received excellent customer feedback as clients take control of how much they pay for green fees. “We’ve had nothing but positive feedback so far,” says Gómez, “and the combination of easy use and great golf deals makes it a hole in one before our clients even arrive on the course!”

Río Real Golf & Hotel http://www.rioreal.com/en