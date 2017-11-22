Golf Business News Reader Offer!

Golf Business News is pleased to be able to offer readers an extension to the early bird promotion for the Golf Business Innovation Show, the event supporting golf clubs to innovate and diversify which takes place at Celtic Manor Resort on Thursday 1st February 2018.

If you are interested in hearing from leading, inspiring and forward-thinking clubs and facilities of all levels across the UK who have driven revenues, participation, footfall and profits across all areas of their business, and even created new income streams, this is a must-attend event.

Case study presentations will also be supported by leading experts and offer insights into Local Community Engagement, Social Media, PR, Marketing, SEO, Website Design, Golf Car Solutions, Using Technology, Adventure Golf, Weddings, Business Hire / Conferences/Meetings, Community Events, Marquee Hire, Accommodation / Glamping, Debt Financing, Capital Allowances, plus many more.

Case Studies and insight from Clubs confirmed so far include:

Celtic Manor – Reaching the Family & Leisure Market

Loch Lomond – How to double food & beverage revenue

Fynn Valley – Attracting non-golfers; the journey from non golfer to member

Cumberwell Park – Investing in your club to attract new visitors, but also to retain current members

Torquay Golf Club – Full and honest facility audit, and maximising potential

