Corporate Golf Gets Flexible At Ramside

A leading North East of England golf club is making corporate membership easier than ever with a flexible new points-based scheme. Ramside Golf Club has launched corporate flexi-golf, a new plan which has been designed to offer companies a flexible way to enjoy the benefits of club membership.

Based at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham, the club boasts two 18-hole championship courses which are open all year round and are a popular choice for corporate entertaining. And now it has created a new level of membership for organisations looking to entertain clients, reward staff or improve their handicap.

For an annual fee, firms are given 1000 points which they can use to play nine or 18-hole rounds whenever they want.

The value of the points changes depending on days, times and months of the year, with nine holes starting from just two points on summer evenings, and ranging to nine points during the club’s busiest times.

Business leaders can use these points for clients and guests, who will also be able to take advantage of chipping and putting areas, use of the sauna and steam room in the Clubhouse and discounted buggy hire. Along with guest invites, flexi-golf membership allows up to four named members to enjoy a host of further benefits, including corporate bedroom rates, competition entry and a selection of exclusive discounts and offers at the Clubhouse.

Helen Roseberry, director of golf at Ramside, said the new scheme has already attracted a lot of interest.

“Flexi-golf gives companies and individuals the opportunity to play at a time that suits them, which means they can fit it in round their busy work schedule. The value of the points changes to reflect the club’s busiest periods, and they can be redeemed against rounds on both our Prince Bishops and Cathedral courses. Since launching, we’ve had a lot of enquiries and many firms have already signed up to take advantage of the deal.”

Annual corporate flexi-golf membership costs £2,750 plus VAT and includes 1000 points. Top-up points are available in increments of 500, priced at £1,500 plus VAT.

Ramside Hall www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk/golf