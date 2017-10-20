Control your Chafers and Leatherjackets!

NemaTrident® is a unique Tri-Component biological pest control system which provides up to 90% control of chafer grubs and leatherjackets. This product is specifically aimed at the sports turf, golf and landscape & amenity sectors.

The NemaTrident® pest control product range is made up of various species of naturally occurring, beneficial entomopathogenic nematodes within the Heterorhabditis and Steinernema genera. The Tri-Component system of the NemaTrident® solutions are:

Nematode Approved Soil Conditioner Expertise, Guidance & Training

The key message to leading commercial greenkeepers is that natural pest control makes even more sense now, as traditional pesticides are losing their efficiency – and many are now being delisted.

The NemaTrident® Tri-Component system also provides protection against a wide range of agricultural and horticultural pests, ultimately increasing yields and improving plant growth.

Reduce Costs & Increase Profits

Dr Minshad Ansari, CEO of Bionema says “Our field trials conducted over the last two years at various Golf Courses included several different nematode species provided 20-30% better results than existing products currently available. With our new product portfolio, Bionema provides greenkeepers and landscape managers with a complete solution which will help to reduce costs and increase profits.”

Bionema enjoyed huge interest in their new products at the recent Amenity Forum Conference. This is the leading organisation within the UK amenity sector for promoting safe and environmentally friendly use of pesticides. Bionema’s new product range was introduced to the turf, golf and amenity sector at this event for the first time.

Bionema www.bionema.com