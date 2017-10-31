CMAE releases White Paper on ‘The Best Management Style for the Future’

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) have released a White Paper detailing the findings of discussions between a collective group of Certified Club Managers on ‘The Best Management Style for the Future’.

Eleven of Europe’s Certified Club Managers (CCM’s) gathered at Royal Mid Surrey Golf Club for a CCM Think Tank meeting, which was sponsored by Textron Golf and facilitated by Business Coach and MDP Educator Bill Sanderson. The CCMs spent the day discussing the right management style for the future and which style engages and motivates employees today.

Detailed in the report is the group’s findings based on over 250 years of collective club management experience.

The group discussed classic management theories and whether they are still relevant in today’s world of modern club management, how to motivate and achieve higher engagement from staff, how to handle the situation when all might not be well at the club and how to encourage staff to take on responsibility.

Those CCM’s who attended the Think Tank and contributed to the report are Tristan Hall CCM, Jerry Kilby CCM, Marc Newey CCM, CCE, Nick Solski CCM, John Lawler CCM, David Balden CCM, Michael Braidwood CCM, John Duncan CCM, Fernando Padron CCM, Silvia Serrano CCM and Andrew Whitelaw CCM.

The report can be downloaded by clicking here

Dates for the next CCM Think Tank are due to be confirmed shortly where CMAE’s elite CCM members will come together again to share knowledge and experience on pertinent club management and leadership issues.

