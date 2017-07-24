Certified Club Managers gather for first CCM Think Tank  

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) held its first ever Certified Club Manager (CCM) Think Tank on 27th June at Royal Mid Surrey Golf Club, bringing Certified Club Managers together to discuss relevant club management matters.

11 European CCM’s gathered for the day, which was sponsored by Textron Golf, to discuss topics and challenges that club managers face. The focus of the think tank was the ‘Right management style for the future’ and ‘What motivates and engages today’s employees’. The CCMs came up with ideas and solutions on how to tackle these challenges.

The event was facilitated by Business Coach and MDP Educator Bill Sanderson who drove the discussions to provoke further thought and debate on the key topics.

Those CCM’s who attended the event were Tristan Hall CCM, Jerry Kilby CCM, Marc Newey CCM, CCE, Nick Solski CCM, John Lawler CCM, David Balden CCM, Michael Braidwood CCM, John Duncan CCM, Fernando Padron CCM, Silvia Serrano CCM and Andrew Whitelaw CCM. Nick Brown, Corporate Accounts – International at Textron Golf was also in attendance.

A white paper will be produced on the key learning outcomes and will be available for all CMAE members.

Commenting on the event, Nick Brown said: “Textron Golf is proud to have supported the very first event of its kind at the Royal Mid Surrey Golf Club. It’s important to us that we help to provide opportunities for education, and forums for discussions that help to ultimately grow the game of golf. There were a lot of fantastic ideas that emerged over the course of the day, and we are looking forward to supporting future CCM Think Tank events.”

CMAE President Marc Newey, CCM, CCE also commented: “I was very pleased to be part of the inaugural CMAE CCM Think Tank at Royal Mid- Surrey GC supported by Textron one of CMAE’s key partners. We drew upon each others operational experience from across Europe to analyse some important challenges that face Managers today and in the future. We agreed on some solutions and I certainly took away key learning points which we will share with CMAE Members and the club industry. Taking time to think and swap ideas with colleagues is valuable. We all agreed this needs to be an annual event.”

