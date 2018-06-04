Wycombe Heights Golf Centre Forging A Path For Women In Golf

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre is leading the way in providing opportunities for women in the local community to take up golf.

The initiative, led by Assistant Head Professional Kiel Saggers, has encouraged local women to take up the game and there are now between 30-40 women taking part in the special academy sessions each week.

The newcomers to the game have started learning primarily on the short course at Wycombe Heights to build up their confidence and skills, with some already progressing onto the full 18-hole course.

“I really enjoy teaching beginners the game and this group of ladies are fantastic, they’re really enjoying the social benefits of golf and regularly stay after the sessions to socialise with members and enjoy barbeques on the decking.” commented Saggers.

The club has offered the ladies, who are new to the game, a special, introductory membership package to encourage them to keep coming back and, in contrast to other local clubs, Wycombe Heights’ progressive nature and welcoming atmosphere has led to a thriving, diverse membership.

This was highlighted by one of the ladies in the group, who said: “Having had lessons at two other local clubs, Wycombe Heights has by far the most inclusive approach to coaching beginners.

“It is a welcoming and friendly club with great facilities and a positive attitude to newcomers.”

Another of the ladies added: “It’s very relaxed, which is great for me as a beginner because I can go at my own pace and not feel embarrassed. Everyone is really friendly and it’s lovely going for a coffee afterwards.

“Kiel is a great instructor who manages to remember who’s learnt what, so he can guide us individually on how to improve.”

Sarah Blunden, General Manager at Wycombe Heights, commented: “We pride ourselves, at Wycombe Heights, on providing a fun, friendly and relaxed environment for members and visitors alike.

“Kiel has done a fantastic job, it’s great to see so many ladies keen to give golf a try and there’s a real camaraderie within the group. I hope to see many of them get a handicap and become active members in the future.”

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre is owned and operated by BGL Golf, one of the largest golf course operators in the UK with 22 courses across 10 locations, and features two beautifully maintained courses, great practice facilities, golf shop, a café bar and grill, and flexible function suite space.

