Women’s weekends just got better with the Sunday Slam

Weekends just got better for women with the launch of England Golf’s Sunday Slam.

It is a new series of monthly stablefords for 18-35-year-olds who can really only play at the weekend and who enjoy a laugh with the girls.

It’s for women who’d like an outlet for that lingering competitive spirit, or for those who used to play, perhaps haven’t got a handicap any more, but would like to play with women of a similar age in a relaxed setting.

The Sunday Slam started at Breadsall Priory, Derbyshire, on 16 July and continues at Belton Park, Lincolnshire, on 20 August; Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, on 10 September and The Leicestershire on 8 October. Each event costs £15 and includes a glass of fizz or juice and cake.

Lauren Spray, England Golf Women and Girls’ Participation Manager, said: “What better way to complete your weekend? This is a really affordable way to play golf with mates, reconnect with old ones and have the opportunity to make new friends along the way.

“Don’t worry if you’re not of a competitive nature anymore. Just come along, play 18 holes in the sunshine (we hope!) and have fun with the girls. These events could help you regain your handicap or just help regain the golfing bug.”

England Golf’s strategy has an over-arching aim of growing the women’s game, encouraging more players, to play more often and to increase their membership of clubs from the current level of 15%.

For more information and to enter the Sunday Slam visit www.englandgolf.org/sundayslam

