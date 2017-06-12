ThisGirlGolfs event celebrates International Women’s Golf Day

Over 40 ladies celebrated International Women’s Golf Day at a special #ThisGirlGolfs event at Goodwood in Sussex, in partnership with Röhnisch.

Braving the blustery conditions, the ladies competed in an 18-hole individual Stableford tournament on the Park course.

#ThisGirlGolf days are designed to celebrate every element of ladies’ golf. So as well as the main event, guests enjoyed a fashion show and pop-up shop from the Swedish sportswear brand Röhnisch, a Pilates taster session, putting and straightest drive competitions and plenty of food and drink.

The prizes included a holiday for two at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Spain, an Etiqus watch and Clogau gold jewellery. Everyone who played also received a goody bag worth £85.

Among the guests was Ladies European Tour player Holly Reddick, who presented a clinic and took part in a question-and-answer session. This gave the women the opportunity to quiz her about what life is like as a professional golfer.

Alongside the event, PGA professional Chris McDonnell hosted three golf taster sessions at Goodwood Academy. This gave women from the surrounding area the chance to try the game for the very first time.

Gary Beves, assistant manager at Golf At Goodwood, said: “We are very proud and feel privileged to have played host to the TGG event. It was fantastic to see such a turn-out, both with the accomplished golfers who took to the course and the many beginners who came along to our taster sessions. Golf At Goodwood is invested in increasing female participation in golf and what better way for us to cement that then by supporting the #ThisGirlsGolf campaign on International Women’s Golf Day.”

Former Ladies European Tour pro Georgina Simpson, who hosts the #ThisGirlGolf days, said: “What a fabulous day we had at Golf At Goodwood for our #ThisGirlGolf event in partnership with Röhnisch. It is lovely to see ladies of all abilities coming together to enjoy a day of golf, fashion and scrumptious food. The free taster sessions that the Goodwood Academy ran alongside the main event were very popular, proving that women are still interested in trying golf when the opportunity is available to them.”

Meanwhile, West Sussex member Nicky Vanstone, who attended the day, said: “The event was great fun. It’s nice to get people together from clubs in your local area, play a different course and have a full-on girly day. The itinerary is good and it covers a broad spectrum; having a pro like Holly here was also a nice touch. The facilities are great at Goodwood and it’s generally been a delightful day.”

There are two more #ThisGirlGolf events this year. The first is at Mottram Hall in Cheshire on September 19 and the second is at The Belfry on October 3. Limited places remain available at both, priced at £90 per person.

For more information www.lady-golfer.com or email a.young@sportspub.co.uk

Tags: Chris McDonnell, Gary Beves, Georgina Simpson, Golf At Goodwood, Röhnisch, ThisGirlGolfs, Women's Golf Day