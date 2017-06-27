Quinta do Lago’s Continued Commitment to Junior Golf

Quinta do Lago, Europe’s leading luxury golf and lifestyle destination, is once again showing its commitment to junior golf this summer by hosting its fifth successive annual Paul McGinley Junior Cup.

The resort, which is celebrating its landmark 45th anniversary this year, will hold the hugely popular cup from August 2th to August 4th and the potential stars of the future will even get to meet 2014 Ryder Cup favourite McGinley when he hands out the prizes to the winners at the presentation and barbeque night.

Open to boys and girls up to the age of 18, the 18-hole competition costs €65 and nine holes is €40 to enter and will be played on Quinta do Lago’s award-winning North Course, which was redesigned by American architect Beau Welling in close collaboration with McGinley in 2014.

The winner of the Paul McGinley Junior Cup will again receive a wild-card for the highly-respected Daily Telegraph BMW Junior Golf Championship, also held at the resort for the fifth year between November 9th and 11th.

The 36-hole tournament, dubbed junior golf’s ’Major’, offers stars of the future from UK and Europe the opportunity to join an illustrious list of previous winners including Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Melissa Reid and Carly Booth.

Resort academy manager and head professional José Ferreira said: “We have always had very strong links with junior golf at Quinta do Lago and we will continue to play a pivotal role in helping young players develop their game for talented local players and visitors of all ages who want to come and improve their game.

“The Paul McGinley Cup has proved to be a huge success in the previous four years and is always gaining in reputation. But it isn’t just for players of a good standard, it’s for all ages and all abilities and the emphasis is very much on having fun.”

Quinta do Lago, the official winter training base for England Golf’s elite squads, boasts three championship courses – the North Course, South Course and Laranjal – as well as outstanding practice facilities, with a state-of-the-art TaylorMade Performance Centre – the only such facility in southern Europe where youngsters can fine-tune their game at the popular Junior Golf Schools.

Away from the fairways, the estate’s extensive leisure facilities guarantee there is plenty to keep everyone occupied, with tennis, cycling, water sports and horse riding just some of the activities available.

Located just 15 minutes from Faro airport and sitting among 2,000 acres of the picturesque Ria Formosa Natural Park, the award-winning sports and leisure destination offers residents and guests an unmatched location benefiting from a year-round temperate climate, a variety of lifestyle pursuits and relaxed dining.

