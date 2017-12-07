Pioneering love.golf Programme Gears Up for Growth in 2018

love.golf, the award-winning social group golf experience for women is gearing up for growth in 2018 with an attractive revenue model and more opportunities for PGA coaches, as it builds upon its community of new and existing female golfers.

Announced during its annual Insights Conference held this year in Birmingham, love.golf aims to further develop an environment that empowers its coaches and enables their ideas to flourish, while commercially rewarding them for putting the ideas into action.

As part of a love.golf license in 2018, coaches will benefit from:

A financial model which sees coaches receive and retain all of the revenue they generate from golf coaching programmes

coaching programmes Flexibility to develop new coaching experiences, supported by golf

Provision of support materials including coaching manual, marketing toolkit and access to a suite of online resources to help activate golf at their venue

at their venue Enhanced communication and idea-sharing opportunities through the community of golf coaches

Alastair Spink, Founder and Head Coach of love.golf said: “We are so proud of our team of current coaches and they have already made a significant impact in terms of attracting and retaining new women to the game, which is crucially important when you consider only 14% of golfers are female. But now we want to create even more impact and start to close the gender gap within golf clubs in the UK, which we know from recent research is among the biggest in Europe.”

Currently consisting of 28 coaches across England, Scotland and Wales, love.golf aims to extend its unique programme to 50 PGA Professionals and venues in the UK during 2018.

“The natural progression of the programme is to create an environment that helps further unlock the potential of our coaches, ensuring their ideas can flourish as we open up even more opportunities for women to play golf up and down the country.”

“We have developed a tried and tested programme for coaches and clubs to offer women a completely different coaching experience. Now it’s time for coaches who are passionate about making a positive impact on female participation to join our team, deliver exciting experiences with the help of the love.golf brand and, retain 100% of the revenue,” added Alastair.

love.golf is supported by Syngenta, the leading supplier of innovative turf management solutions for golf courses, and is part of the company’s ‘Unlocking Golf’s True Potential’ campaign, investing in the long-term business sustainability of the golf industry. (www.unlockinggolfstruepotential.co.uk)

To become a love.golf coach in 2018 contact Head Coach Alastair Spink (alastair@love.golf) for more information.

Top picture: love.golf coaches celebrate their achievements in 2017 at the Marco Pierre White Restaurant in Birmingham