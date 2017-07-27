PGA of America to Develop PGA Academies in South Korea

The PGA of America has formed a ground-breaking strategic alliance with Lake Hills Resorts Group, one of the largest multi-course owners and operators in South Korea, to create PGA of America Academies in the country. The agreement marks the first-ever international facility licensing partnership for the PGA, as it looks to support the global growth of the game.

The PGA of America Korea–Lake Hills Academies and their associated golf clubs will be operated and overseen by PGA of America Professionals. The primary locations of the Academies at the outset will be at both Lake Hills Anseong Golf Club—which is located 90 minutes from Seoul and is currently undergoing a series of renovations—and a brand new indoor golf centre in the centre of Seoul.

Additionally, to drive sustainable growth-of-the-game efforts in South Korea, the Academies will feature junior and adult development programs, as well as custom education programs to help train local professionals on the teaching and business of the game.

“With an impressive list of major and Olympic champions, golf in South Korea has become a prominent force,” said PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua. “PGA of America Professionals are known globally as the gold standard, and we’re excited that through this partnership with Lake Hills Resorts, we will now be able to proactively place PGA of America Members in a position to help drive long-term growth of the game in South Korea.”

“This is an exciting day, for not only Lake Hills Resorts, but also the golf industry in South Korea,” said Lake Hills Resorts President Sukhan Yoon. “Through this partnership, we will establish Lake Hills Resorts as the preeminent golf development destination in South Korea. By utilizing the more than 100 years of expertise from the PGA of America, we will be able to create comprehensive junior programs and professional education programs that will elevate the game for years to come.”

PGA of America www.PGA.org

The Lake Hills Resorts Group www.lakehills.co.kr

Anseong green grass facility

Indoor city centre location (just completed)1.jpg

Tweet