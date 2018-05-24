Parliamentary Golf Group hears from The Golf Trust

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf last night (23 May) heard from The Golf Trust in Parliament. The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, Peers and associate and honorary members.

The Golf Trust is a charity which promotes inclusivity in golf, and seeks to break down barriers to participation. Established in 2012, it has brought the benefits of golf to thousands of people across the United Kingdom and helped to make it an accessible sport for all. At the meeting, The Golf Trust announced that they would be expanding their work with Els for Autism to another major city, Cardiff.

Speaking after the meeting, All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins MP, said “it was a pleasure to welcome representatives from The Golf Trust to Parliament, and hear about their work to deliver sporting and social outcomes for young people and communities, through golf. It was particularly good to hear that The Golf Trust are working closely with Els for Autism to enhance the lives of the Autistic community and their families through golf.”

Member of Parliament for North Warwickshire and All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf Co-Chair, Craig Tracey MP, added “golf is a sport for all, and it was fantastic to hear about the work that The Golf Trust has undertaken to break down traditional barriers to participation such as socioeconomic background, physical or mental ability, and location.”

The Golf Trust Founder Cae Menai-Davis said: “It was an honour to present to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, and discuss the work of The Golf Trust. Since we were established in 2012, we have engaged with over 200,000 participants, almost all of whom have been newcomers to the sport. We look forward to expanding our programmes in the future to provide even more people with opportunities to take part in golf activities.”

All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf www.parliamentary.golf

The Golf Trust http://www.thegolftrust.com/