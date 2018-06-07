Over 100 women enjoy International Women’s Golf Day at Goodwood

On Tuesday 5 June, 105 women from across southern England attended the Golf At Goodwood Academy to participate in an International Women’s Golf Day event, supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.

The event was part of a global initiative to improve female participation in the sport, and Golf At Goodwood demonstrated how the club is at the forefront of the movement. The club has over 300 female members and is renowned for being very relaxed and breaking down some of the barriers typically associated with golf.

On the Park course, an 18-hole pairs competition for experienced players with a handicap was won by Rosie Hoare and Marilyn Humphreys, while victory in the 11-hole Texas Scramble went to Shan Joshi, Katrina Poynton and Sally Amandini. For those less experienced, PGA Cup-winner and Academy Manager Chris McDonnell provided group Get Into Golf taster sessions, teaching the basics of the game.

Double Olympic gold medal-winning sailor and personal trainer Sarah Ayton was on hand to provide warm-up sessions for all of the participants and talk about the fitness elements of playing golf. She said; “I’ve got a long way to go in golf, but I do it for pleasure and the kids and I play together. It’s something you can do as a family; I love the fresh air and you get a few steps in, so it keeps you nice and mobile and you make great friends. I’m just enjoying the game, enjoying Goodwood and being with some like-minded people.”

Complimentary Prosecco and afternoon tea completed the day and generous donations raised over £575 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Chris McDonnell said; “We had an incredible turn out for our International Women’s Golf Day event. All of the players had a fantastic time and those who were new to the game now seem keen to take up the sport, which is exactly what we are keen to encourage. There was a great camaraderie between players of all levels and it proved how social golf can be. It was great to have the support of Georgia Hall and Sarah Ayton, who, in very different ways, are terrific ambassadors for the sport. We were delighted to raise some money for Breast Cancer Awareness as well.”

Golf At Goodwood and Get Into Golf, please visit Goodwood.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GolfAtGoodwood

Twitter: www.twitter.com/goodwood_golf