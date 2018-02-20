Nothing Stands in the way of a Good Game of Golf for National Heroes

Huxley Golf has completed its third project for Help for Heroes: a large putting green at the charity’s Northern Recovery Centre at Phoenix House in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire. The project comes on the back of two similar successful projects conducted for the charity’s Recovery Centres at Tedworth House, Wiltshire and at Chavasse VC House, Essex.

The new facility will be used by short stay, day visitors and guests to Phoenix House who take part in activities and courses to help them get back out doing what they enjoy most. Beneficiaries are encouraged to develop their own recovery programme under the guidance of specialist staff and may involve participation in sporting activities and guidance on health and wellbeing.

The putting green was officially opened at a ceremony on 18 January 2018 by Bernie Broad (left), Invictus Team GB Captain, and Peter Scrivener (right), Wasps Legends Trustee of Wasps Legends Charitable Foundation which kindly funded the project.

In extremely wintry conditions, the all-weather course was certainly put to the test on the day and proved that nothing can stand in the way of a good game of golf!

Speaking at the event, Bernie Broad said that sport and activities outdoors were vital to a healthy life style. He said: “I was introduced to golf whilst going through my recovery and it was such an enabler for me. It gave me such a challenge and reason to get out of bed some mornings. The putting green in Catterick, kindly funded by the Wasps Legends Charitable Foundation, will enable individuals to get outside and do something out of the ordinary, clear their minds and just breathe in the fresh air. Good putting is also key to good golf and a low handicap!”

The new putting green has pride of place at the entrance to the Recovery Centre, providing an aesthetically pleasing and welcoming – yet low maintenance – focal point on arrival at Phoenix House. The kidney-shaped six-hole green, created using the market-leading Huxley Golf Premier Nylon Putting Turf, measures approximately 76 sq. yards in total. To complete the project, a 35mm fringe surround was laid using Huxley Golf Leisure Turf.

Paul Chester, General Manager at Huxley Golf said: “This was an interesting project in terms of its design. The original idea was to position the new putting green on a hilly grassed area but, working in partnership with the management team, we concluded that the site was too steep. Our solution was to convert a disused bowls court. The result not only looks fantastic but importantly, it is easy for all visitors to access, regardless of injury. We’re extremely proud to have created a golf facility at three out of four Help for Heroes Recovery Centres.”

Help for Heroes Head of Recovery North, David McNeill, said the new creation would improve golfing skills and help the beneficiaries in other areas. He said: “The putting green is brilliant and a fantastic resource. It will encourage people to challenge themselves through golf, whether as an individual or in a group. I look forward to seeing those we support staying out late into the summer nights, enjoying themselves and improving their golfing skills.”

Peter Scrivener, Trustee of Wasps Legends Charitable Foundation, added that he hoped the new addition to the Recovery Centre would allow past and present servicemen and women to take their minds off their injuries. He added: “The putting green is a space where they can have some time alone and develop a new skill. When they come here they might be completely new to the experience, but it just gives them somewhere to go, give themselves peace and just enjoy themselves. We are delighted to support this, it is very humbling.”

Huxley Golf www.huxleygolf.com

Help for Heroes www.helpforheroes.org