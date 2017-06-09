Mission Hills China Joins Global Effort To Promote Women’s Golf Day

Mission Hills Golf Club in southern China joined forces with more than 700 golf facilities from 46 different countries to celebrate Women’s Golf Day and continue its drive to promote the sport to female golfers in China and worldwide.

Hundreds of ladies took part in a fun-filled spectacle of golf and glamour at the Mission Hills Shenzhen resort – the first ever Women’s Golf Day venue in China – on a day which also marked the one-year anniversary of the founding of the Ladies Amateur Golf Association (LAGA) with female golf legends, Annika Sorenstam and Feng Shanshan.

“Mission Hills has always been a strong supporter of women’s golf,” said Tenniel Chu, Vice-Chairman of the Mission Hills Group. “Last year we teamed up with the world’s most successful female golfer, Annika Sorenstam and China’s number one female golfer, Feng Shanshan to create LAGA with the aim of boosting women’s golf in China. With backing from The R&A, the China Golf Association, the Guangdong Golf Association, the Hong Kong Golf Association, the Hainan Golf Association and the Shenzhen Golf Association, we have already welcomed more than 5,000 female golfers to LAGA events at Mission Hills in the first year and we hope to increase that to 25,000 ladies in the year ahead.”

“With the global golf industry facing the challenge of how to attract new players to the game, it is the ladies and their children who represent the next generation of golfers,” added Chu. “Hence we need to make the game fun and accessible – and with initiatives such as Women’s Golf Day and LAGA that’s exactly what Mission Hills sets out to do.”

Recognized as the largest golf club in the world with 12 courses, Mission Hills Shenzhen celebrated Women’s Golf Day 2017 with a ladies’ golf tournament on the Sorenstam-designed course plus free clinics for beginners at its state-of-the-art Mission Hills Academies. In the evening golf shoes were replaced by dancing shoes for a glamorous gala dinner.

Mission Hills is also the founder and host of the annual World Ladies Championship, a Ladies European Tour event since 2011, and the Annika Invitational, China’s first and only all-girls junior championship.

Women’s Golf Day is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women of all ages to the game and encourage existing female golfers to “tee it up” in a fun and highly inclusive environment. The inaugural one day, four-hour event, spanned 28 countries in 485 locations, and introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport while transcending language, culture, religion and race to celebrate golf, women and community.

Mission Hilss www.missionhillschina.com

