May Is “Player Development Month” At Troon Facilities

Troon®, the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing, is promoting May as “Player Development Month” at Troon-affiliated daily-fee golf courses, private clubs and Troon Golf Academies around the world.

More than 500 introductory golf clinics, “Get Into Golf” clinics and activities will be held at Troon-affiliated golf courses throughout the month of May. 2018 marks the seventh year that Troon has recognized May as Player Development Month.

“As stewards of the game, we have the responsibility to continue to grow the game at all levels,” said Tim Schantz, president, Troon. “Over the last seven years we have introduced thousands of new golfers to this wonderful game through fun, affordable and educational clinics at Troon facilities. We look to further expand our efforts in 2018 with additional clinics and instructional videos posted online.”

Examples of May Player Development Month golf clinics include:

The Rawls Course at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas – 75-minute “May Drop-in Clinics” for all ages and abilities will cover the “20 More Yards” concept and “Pitching with Precision” and will be held 9 times throughout the month. Cost is $29 per clinic or $75 for a series of three clinics.

Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Phoenix, Ariz. – One hour “20 More Yards Clinics” for all ages and abilities will be held on May 9th, 14th, 16th, 23rd and 30th from 4 to 5 PM for $10 per person.

Silver Creek Valley Country Club in San Jose, Calif. – Will host 21 complimentary golf clinics for members throughout the month of May. Clinics will focus on beginner and intermediate level golfers and will be offered for juniors, women and men.

Instructional videos as well as a complete list of May Player Development Month golf clinics and activities are available at www.troongolfacademy.com.

In February, Troon and Troon-managed facilities were awarded the prestigious “Player Development Award” by the National Golf Course Owner’s Association (NGCOA). The NGCOA Player Development Award is bestowed upon a course, entity or individual, which implements true and tested player development programs, providing effective return-on-investment and an overall welcoming atmosphere for new golfers of all ages.

For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, Blog, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Golf & Travel