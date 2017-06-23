Lee Westwood Golf Announce Hungary Event

Lee Westwood Golf have announced that Zala Springs in Hungary will host a Lee Westwood Junior Golf Tour event later this year. The event will provide junior golfers in Eastern Europe with the opportunity to compete and have the chance to qualify for the Lee Westwood Golf Tour Grand Final in the UK.

During the last 10 years Lee Westwood has been one of the biggest golfing stars in Europe and around the world. In October 2010 became the best player in the world knocking Tiger Woods from this position.

“Zala Springs is an outstanding venue and will attract young golfers from around Eastern Europe to play in Hungary. The course is designed by Robert Trent Jr. I am confident the participants will enjoy our five-star golf and spa resort,” said Damian MacPherson, Club Manager at Zala Springs.

This is the second Lee Westwood Golf Tour event to be held in Hungary. The first event was in 2015; from that event Alexander Simmes (pictured) qualified for the UK final, where he went on to finish in equal 2nd position.

The tournament will be a 2-day event to be held on August 21st & 22nd. Lee Westwood Golf coaches are also hosting a 2-day coaching camp on the days before the event (19th & 20th).

For more information email info@leewestwoodgolfschool.com or visit www.leewestwoodgolftour.com to enter.

Zala Springs http://zalasprings.hu/en/golf/golf-course

Tags: Damian MacPherson, Lee Westwood, Zala Springs