Indoor Challenge Attracts Record Numbers to Branston Pavilion

Tempted by pre-season fun and the opportunity to make new friends fifty golfers of all ages, from experts to those just starting the sport, gathered at Branston Pavilion for an evening of indoor golfing challenges set up under the expert gaze and direction of Club Professionals Steve Hadfield and Paul Hebdon.

Ten teams of ladies, couples and youngsters gathered for a penalty shoot-out and drinks before battling their way round the fascinating layout of more than a dozen genuine challenges against the clock and to exciting soundtracks in the Pavilion’s Chatsworth Suite.

From classic Pitch & Putt holes to chipping challenges, the competition soon generated its share of friendly rivalry between teams as successes and the inevitable frustrations of golf took their toll of even the most proficient golfers. In the ‘electrically charged’ atmosphere many of the youngsters present, benefitting from Steve Hadfield’s Saturday Club coaching sessions, soon demonstrated their newly found skills.

Loudest cheers were heard from the all Ladies team of Angela Evans, Millie & Sarah Hurst, Di Needham and Val Richards, for some of whom it was their debut from Get Into Golf sessions at Branston Academy.

Young golfer Mark Redfern (23) from Horninglow commented: “What a splendid warm up before the season starts. It typifies the difference that is Branston bringing together new and experienced golfers, ladies and youngsters in a friendly fun-filled event run splendidly by Steve Hadfield and Paul Hebdon. I love Branston so much that Iva and I are getting married at Branston Pavilion in 2020!’ he exclaimed.

Derek Johnson, captain of the JCB team pictured totting up his team’s score said: “Thank you Steve & Paul for a really good, well organised and unusual evening.”

Branston’s Indoor Golf Challenge finished with team prizes including sparking Prosecco for Challenge winners, the Fraser family, who recently scoured England for its best golf and country club and settled on Branston, chocolates for every youngster and a splendid meal.

“Our Indoor Golf Challenge was an outstanding success with a record attendance and we’ve even attracted new members who loved the friendly atmosphere and fun for which Branston Club is famous,” said Steve Hadfield.

“For anyone thinking of taking up golf our next Get Into Golf series at Branston Academy starts on 26th February and details can be had by calling me on 01283 528324,” he added.

Top image: Branston Indoor Golf Challengers line up for the action at Branston Pavilion with golf professionals Steve Hadfield & Paul Hebdon at the base of the Branston banner

Branston Golf & Country Club 01283 512211: www.branstonclub.co.uk