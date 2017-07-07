Hannah Chaudry a ‘great role model’ for young golfers

Hannah Chaudry, a young volunteer at Northcliffe Golf Club in Yorkshire, has received one of the Golf Foundation’s most prestigious annual awards for helping to make a major impact in the club’s junior section and encouraging new young players into the sport.

Nationally recognised golf charity the Golf Foundation stages its Presidents’ Awards every year to celebrate the inspirational work of volunteers and professionals who have given their time and enthusiasm to provide young people from all backgrounds and abilities with a start in the game.

The awards were held during the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship at the end of May at Wentworth Club, in Surrey, but Hannah, who was the deserving winner of the Montgomerie Award (selected as the best young volunteer of the year) was unable to travel as she was in the midst of her school exams.

No matter: Regional Development Officer for the Golf Foundation, Stacey Mitchell, made a special trip to Northcliffe GC recently to present the award personally to Hannah, with nearly 30 friends and club members present to congratulate her.

Hannah has helped to run the junior academy and summer camp sessions and organised the club’s junior fundraising day for the last two years, last year raising £1,000 and this year £1,200.

When Hannah started as female Junior Captain there were nine junior members and after running weekly academy sessions, 28 juniors attended on a regular basis and the junior membership grew to 44, 12 of whom were girls.

Assistant PGA Pro Matt Stanworth said: “Hannah is a fantastic supporter of the younger girls, not only does she coach them, she is also a friend, and her help to me in group coaching makes the sessions really productive and fun.”

Meanwhile, Hannah achieved 10 A* grades last year in her GCSE’s and reduced her handicap to 6 while doing all this work!

On receiving her award Hannah said: “I am truly honoured to accept this award and would like to continue volunteering in the future in order to encourage more juniors into golf.”

Stacey Mitchell said: “We think what Hannah has done for the junior section at her club is truly remarkable and she is a highly deserving winner of our Montgomerie Award. Hannah is clearly passionate about her golf but even in the busiest of summers at school she has been prepared to go the extra mile to inspire other youngsters to enjoy the benefits of the sport and it is clear that this is much appreciated by all at Northcliffe GC. Not only has Hannah helped the PGA Assistant Pro Matt so well, she is a great role model for the girls and all the younger children.”

The Golf Foundation is the child-centred golf charity which aims to provide any young person, regardless of background or ability, with the opportunity to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf. Working with its national partners, all of the Foundation’s HSBC Golf Roots programme is underpinned by a ‘Golf for All’ message that values greatly how the learning of life skills through the game can help in the development of young people.

Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org

Tags: Golf Foundation, Hannah Chaudry, HSBC Golf Roots, Matt Stanworth, Northcliffe Golf Club, Stacey Mitchell