Goodwood to celebrate International Women’s Golf Day

To celebrate International Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday 5 June, Golf At Goodwood is hosting a free event to cater for all levels of female golfer, as well as supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.

The International Women’s Golf Day initiative seeks to engage, empower and support female participation in the sport. Golf At Goodwood has always shared this ethos and with over 300 of its members being women, the club has one of the biggest female representations in the UK and is at the forefront of driving the women’s game. The club is renowned for being very relaxed and breaking down some of the barriers typically associated with golf.

Golf At Goodwood, earlier this year announced as ‘England’s Most Welcoming Club’, will open its Academy and Park course to around 100 female golfers for the event, which will feature complimentary coaching sessions, two fantastic competitions and afternoon tea.

For those who have never played before, Academy Manager and PGA Professional Chris McDonnell will be hosting Get Into Golf sessions on the day, teaching the basics of swing technique and showcasing this brilliant and sociable pathway into the game. Double Olympic Gold medal-winning sailor Sarah Ayton is a graduate of the Get Into Golf program and will be on hand on the day to provide inspiration to the newcomers.

For those who have been progressing through the Get Into Golf programme or with a little more experience, Goodwood is laying on an 11-hole ‘Texas Scramble’ competition. Teams consisting of four players will compete in a best ball format on the Park course, providing a perfect introduction to competitive play. The beauty of this format is that players work as a team and those lacking in confidence will benefit from the camaraderie.

Experienced golfers with a handicap, whether a Golf At Goodwood member or not, can compete around 18 holes of the Park course in a 4-Ball Better-Ball competition.

Completing the day will be complimentary Prosecco and afternoon tea for all participants, as well as fantastic prizes for the winners of each competition.

Georgia Hall, professional Tour player and Golf At Goodwood ambassador, said: “The women’s professional game is certainly growing and gaining more recognition, so it is hugely important that this is supported at a grass roots level. International Women’s Golf Day is a terrific way of generating awareness of the sport and it is wonderful that Golf At Goodwood is supporting this initiative. To be hosting an event that provides a chance for complete beginners to meet and learn from some of the more experienced players and members is something that very few clubs are doing and I’m sure it will be a fantastic occasion.”

All donations on the day will go towards Breast Cancer Awareness.

For more information on Golf At Goodwood and Get Into Golf, please visit Goodwood.com

Get Into Golf https://www.getintogolf.org/

Women’s Golf Day https://womensgolfday.com/