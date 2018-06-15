Golf for Health and Well Being

Wales Golf have illustrated with this years’ campaign the unique feature of golf, its ability to be tailored to all needs and abilities. Whatever the individuals goals may be, there is a platform to experience, participate and enjoy all the benefits of the game.

The 2018 campaign poster features four individuals all with differing challenges including Peggy Cumber from Torfaen who survived a stroke in 2016 but has been able to play golf again every Monday in a safe and sociable environment.

Jordan Rosser, from Rhondda and one of Wales Golf’s Youth Panel Members who has a number of challenges to manage, is able to continue to play golf and be a fantastic ambassador for the sport.

Stewart Harris from Rhyl is a former soldier whose vehicle drove over an IED in Afghanistan. His injuries resulted in damage to the frontal lobe of his brain, visual impairments, hearing impairments and damage to his legs. He didn’t play golf before his injury and now plays at Rhyl Golf Club with a golfing handicap of 21. He believes golf has helped him with his rehab both mentally and physically and that ‘golf saved him’.

Mike Jones, from Cwmbran, also features on the poster. Mike has had a tough year coping with new challenges after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident. Featuring on the ITV show This Time Next Year which aired last month, Mike talked about his determination to walk again but hugely exceeded all expectations and is now enjoying golf and playing socially and competitively.

He won his 1st EDGA event (the Stableford category) – The Spanish Open for Disabled Golfers, as well as, the WDGA Open and Scottish Disabled Open. He is also an inspiring ambassador for Wales Golf.

“I never thought I’d be able to walk again, let alone play golf but now I get up in the morning, put my leg on and I’m away. Golf has been so accessible and has allowed me to carry on being an active guy and enjoy sport”, said Mike.

All these individuals are proof that golf is a game that is accessible to all. This years Pick ‘n’ Mix approach to golf, where participants can decide what elements of the game they can manage from one day to the next, be it the driving range or 9 hole golf or the social opportunities, is demonstrating golf’s accessibility.

“All forms of the game can have a fundamental positive affect on the individual’s health and well- being, our inclusive ambassadors and campaign participants are proof of this”, said Wales Golf’s Director of Development Hannah McAllister.

“The industry is recognising that the traditional format of the game, 18 holes is not necessarily what everyone wants. People are getting just as much fulfilment with access to various different elements of the game and we want to encourage this and educate people on how accessible golf is for all abilities.

“Many clubs across Wales are now offering flexible memberships, 9 hole golf opportunities, state of the art driving range facilities and a warm and welcoming clubhouse which can be a real hub for the community.

“With this year’s New2Golf campaign, which we have been able to implement because of a crucial grant from the R&A ,enables us to reach people who may not have thought golf was an option for them because of any visible or non- visible disability and turn around that perception. It’s quite the contrary, golf is very flexible, there’s no need to commit four hrs to play, some people gain just as much from half an hr at their local clubs driving range. I’d encourage anyone who has challenges with any sort of disability to attend their local club that is participating in this years’ New2Golf scheme,) you can check if the golf professional is inclusively trained by looking at our website or contacting Wales Golf ) and try golf or get back into golf in a safe and welcoming environment,” she added.

Pictured from left- Mike Jones, Peggy Cumber, Jordan Rosser, Stewart Harris.

Wales Golf website http://www.walesgolf.org