Farleigh Celebrates Women’s Golf Month

Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey is celebrating Women’s Golf Month this June by encouraging their Friends to bring a female guest for free.

The popular Friends loyalty programme launched at the Club in August 2015 and has over 5,000 members. Free to enroll in, it offers local golfers £5 off their green fees and a special monthly offer.

“We are proud to support Women’s Golf Month,” says Adam Walsh, General Manager at Farleigh. “We know from speaking with our members and visitors that most women who take up the game often do so alongside a partner or friend. It makes the game less intimidating when you play with friends and family.”

The Surrey club, located just moments from Croydon, also offers introductory golf sessions for women alongside champagne tasting with its unique ‘Balls & Bubbles’ programme. Started in 2016, the classes – led by one of the Club’s PGA Professionals – has introduced more than 100 women to the game.

“Balls & Bubbles has proven popular with women wanting to try golf in a relaxed, fun environment,” says Walsh. “The game is great for fitness but is also a fabulous social occasion, and pairing a few holes with champagne tasting helps everyone relax and enjoy it without the pressure counting strokes.”

Balls & Bubbles is held monthly, with the next class at 7pm on Friday 23 June for just £9 per person, whilst Farleigh Friends can be signed up to at the Club’s Pro Shop.

Set within a 350-acre estate on the North Surrey Downs, just a short drive from Croydon, Farleigh is one of the country’s most progressive golf clubs with a relaxed dress code and mobile-friendly environment. Offering a unique 27 hole course, Farleigh was host to the 2015 PGA in Surrey Masters event.

At the heart of the Club stands a 1,500sqm recently renovated Clubhouse which includes Games Room, award-winning restaurant Nineteen and conference and wedding venues.

Part of The Foxhills Collection, alongside Foxhills Club & Resort in Ottershaw, Farleigh provides a relaxed environment in which to enjoy a round, learn the game or indulge with a meal.

Farleigh Golf Club farleighfox.co.uk

