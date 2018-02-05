England Golf partners Topgolf to grow the game

England Golf has today (Monday) announced its partnership with global sports entertainment leader Topgolf in a bid to grow the game of golf.

The two organisations plan to work together and learn from each other to attract more people into golf, to improve the image of the game and to make the sport more inclusive and accessible. The partnership will also be an opportunity to swap information, test new ideas and to learn from each other.

The Topgolf formula has proved hugely successful and aims to put the fun into the golf range experience. With target games for all – golfers and non-golfers alike – and a good time which includes music, food and drink, Topgolf attracted an average of just over 30,000 daily visits globally in 2017.

Abbie Lench, England Golf’s Head of Club Support, commented: “We’ve got a lot to learn from Topgolf about introducing people to golf by providing what the customers want and giving them a great experience.

“That knowledge will help us to give even better support to our clubs and supplement our advice on understanding the market and creating centres which are customer friendly.”

Claire Kendrick, Head of Marketing at Topgolf UK said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with such a prestigious group as England Golf and to work together to make the game more accessible for everyone. As a brand, Topgolf is constantly looking for ways to grow the game of golf and to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved.”

Topgolf has three centres in England, at Chigwell in Essex, Watford in Hertfordshire and Addlestone, Surrey.

Topgolf UK https://topgolf.com/uk

England Golf www.englandgolf.org