Eight-year-old Sam boosts profile of Oulton Hall on TV

Top golf professionals are often paid a king’s ransom merely to mention a product in interview or on social media. Yet Oulton Hall got a plug on prime-time TV courtesy of the enthusiasm of an eight-year-old golfer.

Sam McIntyre, a member at the Leeds club – part of the QHotels portfolio – won the Future Stars over-eight category in the American Golf Junior Championship earlier this year, and when the event was shown recently on Sky Sports, the youngster proudly announced he was a member and was coached at Oulton Hall when interviewed on camera.

Such exposure can only be good news for the four-star resort and for Sam’s coach, FUEL (‘Future Elite’) Golf junior programme director Tom Devine, a PGA Advanced Professional.

He said: “Sam’s appearance on national television was the talk of the clubhouse and it had a great knock–on effect too, with plenty of interaction on our social media platforms. We’re very proud of his attitude and achievements and will continue to help him with his development. Clearly, he’s also got something of a future in PR and marketing too!”

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, Oulton Hall features 27 holes designed by leading golf course architect Dave Thomas and outstanding practice facilities, boasting the north of England’s leading golf performance centre.

Along with Oulton Hall’s QHotels Golf Academy, the top venue offers a range of other facilities aimed at fine-tuning your swing, while the Claret Jug course restaurant is the ideal place to re-energise after a long day on the course. Its unique 18th century former family mansion is the perfect choice for a hotel, with landscaped gardens, sweeping spiral staircases and a state-of-the-art spa.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

QHotels www.qhotels.co.uk