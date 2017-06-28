Eddie Pepperell Takes Frilford Heath Back To School

Frilford Heath Golf Club went back to school this month to mark the second year of The Frilford Heath Junior Academy supported by Eddie Peppered.

In 2016, golf pro Eddie handed his sponsorship money back to the club to support junior golf and this year the club took the academy into schools, looking for boys and girls who perhaps aren’t golfers but could benefit from the academy.

The initiative hopes to spark an interest and encourage children to take up the sport.

During the past couple of months Derek Craik, Frilford Heath’s Golf Professional has visited five schools and coached over 400 youngsters.

Each session kicked off with a taster session at the school, which gave children the opportunity

Following the taster sessions, the children are invited to sign up for a subsidised five-week course of golf lessons at Frilford Heath, securing the next wave of golfing talent in Oxfordshire.

Alistair Booth, Frilford Heath Golf Club Chairman, said: “Of the 52 juniors who joined last year, the majority have re-joined for a second year. The majority were beginners, or players who hadn’t played the game for very long, which shows they have obviously enjoyed it and stayed with it.

“It shows that Eddie’s generosity has resulted in more youngsters getting involved in the sport – exactly what he and the club set out to do.

“He has such a profound impact on youngsters with this academy and he is a perfect role model and we are delighted to have the Eddie Pepperell Junior Golf Academy at Frilford Heath Golf Club for a second year.”

