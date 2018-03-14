Dallas National Golf Club Raises Bar with Trackman Range

Dallas National Golf Club recently became the first private Golf Club in the world to implement the newly released Trackman Range technology on their practice tee. This revolutionary range system will allow its members to capture personal swing data on their phone or tablet in real time.

Tour Technology A Click Away

Using the free TrackMan app, Dallas National members can review and analyze their shots with eight ball parameters, including Ball Speed, Launch Angle, Launch Direction, Height, Carry, Total, Side and From Pin. To achieve better distance control, range ball data can be converted into premium ball data, making the practice session even more efficient and ‘course-play’ realistic. The base technology behind Trackman Range is the same that is currently being used by 82 of the world’s top 100 ranked players who own a TrackMan

In addition to gathering performance data on each shot, the TrackMan Range app also offers fun games, which can be played alone or with friends. Games include Capture the Flag, Hit It, and Bulls-eye. As an added bonus, the app’s graphics are an exact replica of Dallas National’s very own range, making the experience even more realistic and engaging.

Creating Memorable Moments with Technology

Sharing TrackMan’s philosophy of growing the game through innovation, Dallas National’s Director of Golf, Brian Boushie, has played a central role in transforming the prestigious golf club into a state of the art practice facility.

“Dallas National is pleased to be the first private golf club, worldwide, to incorporate TrackMan Range technology into our range experience for our members and guests. This technology creates memorable and productive practice and warm-up sessions for players of all abilities, from PGA Tour Players to mid-to-high handicappers,” said Boushie. “Our partnership with TrackMan and Trackman Range provides a useful tool for helping players improve their games while having fun!”

“We are thrilled and honored to be part of Dallas National’s magnificent practice facilities. Our Range system fits perfectly into the vision of bringing the best practice experience possible to the members and guests of Dallas National Golf Club,” concludes Sebastian Eldrup-Jorgensen, Business Development Manager for TrackMan’s Driving Range Solutions.

Dallas National Golf Club recently opened its new 6,000-square-foot, Performance Center. In addition to the TrackMan Range installation, the Performance Center also has four TrackMan4 launch monitors and an indoor TrackMan Simulator, which creates the perfect learning environment, any time of the year, regardless of weather conditions.

Adding these new amenities to a course layout that is capable of hosting major championships, Dallas National truly offers the ultimate golf experience for its members while preserving its uniqueness and quest for excellence.

Dallas National Golf Club www.dallasnationalgolfclub.com

TrackMan www.trackman.com