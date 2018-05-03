Clubs back the drive to get more women playing golf

Over 50 golf clubs in eight counties are backing England Golf’s drive to get more women beginners playing – helped by laughter, fizz and a novel twist to scoring. Clubs in Devon, Hampshire, Northumberland, Suffolk and Worcestershire are joining the confidence-building campaign this season. They’ll be offering a series of fun playing days for new golfers, starting in this month. They are building on the successes of clubs in Hertfordshire, Cheshire and Durham, which piloted the scheme and are continuing to run golf days to welcome newcomers to the sport.

The playing days are for women who have taken Get into Golf coaching sessions and want support to try their new skills on the course. They are designed to help the new players build confidence, make friends – and have a laugh together.

The events are played on short courses or nine-hole layouts suitable for beginners. They all have shotgun starts, so the players start and finish together and can socialise after play over a glass of fizz or juice.

Scoring avoids counting the strokes. Instead, the players complete challenges, which involve playing skills and etiquette such as successfully hitting the green in one, raking the bunker correctly and shaking hands on the final green when they complete their game. More experienced golfers are also on hand to help.

It gets the thumbs-up from players who’ve already tried it. Here’s what some of them have to say:

“It was great to have the opportunity to get out on a golf course with other beginners and someone who can advise and instruct you, whilst making sure that you were having fun and not losing confidence – Karen, Cheshire

“It has helped to build my confidence” – Catherine, Northumberland

“Prosecco makes a bad round good!” – Jo, Hertfordshire

“I’m really enjoying my new hobby” – Julia, Northumberland

“It’s enjoyable even if you are not playing well” – Trish, Hertfordshire

“Great to play with a group of ladies from other clubs with similar ability and knowledge” – Jo, Hertfordshire

‘Women on Par’ is an initiative from England Golf, which is committed to growing the women and girls’ game. Currently only 15 per cent of club members are women and just one per cent are girls.

Visit www.getintogolf.org to find out about and book these sessions and other opportunities for beginners and improvers.

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/EnglandGolf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EnglandGolf