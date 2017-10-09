An exciting partnership – Lee Westwood Golf School and Trafford College

The Lee Westwood Golf School has joined with Trafford College to provide aspiring young golfers with an educational programme to match and enhance their talent both on and off the golf course.

The students will learn their trade at the Golf School in Knutsford while studying for a BTEC Level 3 diploma in Sport at Trafford’s Altrincham campus.

Karl Morris, Director of Lee Westwood Golf School, said of the new partnership, ‘When we first started discussions with Trafford College it was clear that they shared our ethos of delivering a highly robust educational programme. We have a proven and defined growth pathway whereby our students maximise their performance on the golf course. Our students are working towards their dream of either competing on tour, carrying on to University, or to progress their career within the industry in areas including golf operations, PGA Golf Professional or a whole host of associated career pathways.’

The new partnership is a further example of the Altrincham based college’s commitment to sporting excellence which follows the recent announcement of a unique programme with Academy ’92, the educational arm of Gary Neville’s Salford City.

Lesley Davies OBE, Principal at Trafford College said, ‘We are committed to tailoring each student’s study programme to enable them to achieve the skills and qualifications needed for a successful career.’

‘Our partnership with Academy ’92, and now with the Lee Westwood Golf School is part of a truly innovative programme which sees each student work to an individual professional development plan helping them develop their personal skills, and ultimately to becoming great citizens and role models.’

