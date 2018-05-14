A ‘New Tradition’ for Coronation Foursomes in Historic Year

Women and girls from golf clubs across Great Britain and Ireland are being encouraged to join over 25,000 golfers in entering the 2018 Coronation Foursomes to celebrate the 65th anniversary of this iconic event.

The R&A is continuing its drive to encourage more women and girls into playing golf, with the Coronation Foursomes growing to become one of the largest domestic golf participation events.

A ‘New Tradition’ encapsulates a theme which will run throughout this year’s historic event and will celebrate the camaraderie, companionship and friendly competition that women and girls have enjoyed over the last 64 years.

Local competitions can be organised by golf clubs in Great Britain and Ireland to give golfers a dream chance to reach the Grand Final played over the Eden Course at the ‘Home of Golf’ in St Andrews on Monday 24 September.

The 32 finalists will stay at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa and have the chance to book a place in the Pro-Am for the 2019 Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Established in 1953 to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation, the team event is open to all members of affiliated golf clubs in Great Britain and Ireland who hold a current CONGU handicap of 36 or under.

Over 25,000 competitors from 1,200 clubs took part last year with more encouraged to tee it up in 2018 and have the chance to etch their names in the Coronation Foursomes roll of honour.

Duncan Weir, Executive Director – Golf Development at The R&A, said, “The Coronation Foursomes has long been established as a leading event for women and girls to enjoy participation in golf and we are again anticipating another significant level of entry from club members in Great Britain and Ireland.

“We are striving to make golf more accessible and appealing for women and girls and know that events like the Coronation Foursomes offer them opportunities to socialise and build new friendships, while experiencing the camaraderie which has made it such a popular occasion over the last 64 years.”

Any club affiliated to a home nation can run a qualifying round, played over 18 holes of foursomes stableford.

The best 100 scores based on nett differential will then qualify for the Area Finals, held at 16 venues around Great Britain and Ireland before the top 16 teams book their trip to St Andrews (including travel and awards dinner) for the showpiece finale.

Linda Spence, from Elie & Earlsferry, was a finalist last year, and said, “We were pinching ourselves, the buzz was amazing. We felt like professional golfers when we saw our names on the leaderboard and then the nerves hit when our names were announced over the PA system. It was an amazing experience and still feels like a dream.”

It was Siobhan Behan and Lorraine Walsh from Killeen in Ireland who went on to take the title in 2017, amassing 41 points in the handicap stableford foursomes format to finish one point ahead of Hayston duo, Susan Thom and Joyce Woollon from Scotland.

Qualifying rounds for this year’s event can be held up until the 20 June 2018 closing date and entries submitted online via www.RandA.org

The Eden Course is one of seven courses at St Andrews Links. Opened in 1914, the Eden Course was designed by Harry S Colt and is named after the Eden estuary.

R&A www.RandA.org