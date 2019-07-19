Troon International President for APGS 2019

“This may come as a surprising revelation to most but as of 2018, there were more than 2,000 golf clubs that were under third party management. This critical mass deserves a serious examination especially in light of the tough challenges many golf clubs face,” says Mike Sebastian of Asia Pacific Golf Group

“Third party management is not a dirty word because there are many club owners or management boards today that retain a management company. One trade source reports that more than 20 percent of all American golf courses utilize third party management companies. More and more golf courses are deciding to hire a third-party management company and the number of golf courses that are managed by third party operators have been steadily increasing according to the National Golf Foundation.

“It makes sense for a club to hire a management company when the management company can reduce expenses and increase revenues. Just on this basis alone, Asia should seriously start considering third party management as an option to grow the golf club industry.”

The 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS 2019) decided to start at the very top of the third-party management heap and turned to the global leader in the category – Troon Golf.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and over 500 golf clubs under management globally, it was the operator of choice to speak at APGS 2019. Mark Chapleski, President of Troon International Division will provide the pathway for Asian golf clubs who would like to know more about third party management.

The Dubai-based Chapleski currently oversees a portfolio of over 40 properties in more than 20 countries stretching from UK and Morocco to Korea and Australia.

The Summit will be staged on November 4 – 6 in the futuristic Indian city of Gurugram and the venue will be the multi-award winning DLF Golf and Country Club.

