Top Golf Business Coach Signs Up for APGS 2017

One of the best known and most sought-after names in the business of golf and golf club management has got to be Bill Sanderson. For years, Sanderson has spoken at conferences and education seminars for the PGA of Europe, the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE), the European Golf Course Owners Association (EGCOA) and multi-national corporations all over the world.

He made his first appearance at the inaugural Asia Pacific Golf Summit in 2007 in Singapore and will be back at the 2017 APGS to be held in Danang, Vietnam on November 14-16, 2017.

“I am absolutely delighted with this year’s theme – NEW DIRECTIONS could not have come at a better time as we are beginning to witness some major changes in the game of golf and how golf clubs need to re-structure to take advantage of the coming changes,” explained Sanderson.

As a business coach and the leading facilitator for CMAE’s education programmes in Europe, Sanderson feels that the time has come for both organisations and individuals to be cognisant of their “True North” because therein lies the beacon to direct them going forward.

As Sanderson sees it, “Our world is in a constant but ever faster state of change. Technology will demand that the speed of change is going to increase ever faster.” He went on to add, “The one constant through all of this is ourselves and our values. Our “True North” is the power source that will drive us to success in an ever changing, faster changing world. Indeed changes we ourselves will initiate as well as the changes technology and business style imposes upon us.”

Against a changing business backdrop in the golf industry, both the organisation and the individual need to discover their respective ‘True North’. Sanderson will help you feel positive about change, even seek to be a change instigator. “To embrace the points made relating to the NEW DIRECTIONS theme, we need to get everyone to see the positives, rather than fear change, because of the feeling as to whether they are competent enough to manage change,” he added.

“Come and listen to Bill Sanderson at APGS 2017,” says Conference Director Mike Sebastian. “He will help you realise your capability to be unboxed; to be responsible for new directions and embrace the changes without fear. He will be your pilot in navigating a new pathway to contribute and deliver to your club maximum impact regardless of the coming changes on the horizon.

