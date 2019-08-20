Stephen Bernhard to speak at APGS 2019

No matter what type of competition an organisation faces, employee training and skills upgrading programmes can make the difference. The spotlight at the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS 2019) will place special focus on training and to deliver this vital message, the services of one of the most respected personalities in the industry has been sought. That expert is Stephen Bernhard, executive chairman of Bernhard & Company.

Bernhard has launched the Bernhard Academy which aims to become a hub of knowledge for the turf industry and a centre promoting the learning and development across the globe. The Academy aims to train customers, technicians and distributors’ sales teams to promote turf health, cutting precision and superior playability – all critical areas for the success of a golf club.

“From a purely educational point of view, we want our academy to be a centre of excellence which allows several specialist individuals to present their experience, views and knowledge to an audience. It might be agronomy, chemicals or fertilisers or other industry subjects, but the important part is that they can be shared by experts using this academy,” said Bernhard.

“Our mission is to see people in the industry developing their careers, so people that have been through here will be more knowledgeable and more valuable and more appreciated by their clubs and by their colleagues,” Bernhard explained.

“The plan is to grow this facility, and I hope we’ll have hundreds of people come through here annually and I hope that these people will come from all over the world,” he added.

Bernhard is very passionate about this project and through APGS 2019, he wants to reach out to the Asia Pacific club industry to be a part of this great industry innovation. Delegates will learn from this world class expert how to upgrade the skill levels of their manpower.

The Summit will be staged on November 4 – 6 in the futuristic Indian city of Gurugram at the multi-award winning DLF Golf and Country Club.

Delegate registration to the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit is now open at :

https://secure.golfconference.org/event/asia-pacific-golf-summit-2019

APGS www.golfconference.org

Asia Pacific Golf Group www.asiapacificgolfgroup.com

Bernhard & Company https://www.bernhard.co.uk/