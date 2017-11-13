SALTEX 2017 – ‘The Best Yet’

A year’s worth of meticulous and strategic planning from show organisers culminated in what is being hailed by many as the best ever SALTEX.

The two-day exhibition has quickly grown to become the premier annual grounds care event in Europe and on 1 and 2 November, the halls of the NEC, Birmingham were a hub of innovation, inspiration and opportunity.

Ahead of the 9am opening, a long queue of visitors stretched beyond the three halls 6,7 and 8 and it wasn’t long before the show floor was packed with grounds care enthusiasts from all over the globe.

More than 300 exhibitors showcased their products and services; Learning LIVE, SALTEX’s all-encompassing education programme, featured over 100 high-profile speakers who tackled a number of key issues, and other show features – including Pathology and Soil Science Live, Ask The Expert and the Job Clinic offered invaluable free advice and career progression opportunities. The Outdoor Demonstrations area enabled visitors to see some of the latest equipment in action and attendees also had the chance to see every entry in SALTEX’s new Innovation of the Year Award.

Exhibitors reported constant engagement with a high calibre of attendees across the two day event as visitors immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere and unparalleled interaction. The SALTEX buzz was captured by all and social media channels became a frenzy of show photos, selfies, videos and positive comments – so much so that at 11am on 1 November, #SALTEX17 registered as the third most trending topic in the UK.

Furthermore, not a moment was missed through the all new SALTEX TV. Learning LIVE discussions, panel debates and presentations, as well key interviews with visitors, experts and exhibitors were all broadcasted live on four large screens throughout the show floor.

Despite a turbulent year of economic uncertainty, SALTEX successfully united every corner of the grounds care industry. As the only independently-audited show of its kind in the UK, the IOG has never shied away from being transparent with visitor numbers and the official figure will be released as soon as the audit has been completed.

