Registration Opens for the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show

PGA and LPGA members, golf buyers, industry professionals and the media can now register to attend the 65th PGA Merchandise Show, Jan. 23–26, 2018, in Orlando, at www.PGAShow.com

The PGA Merchandise Show, the international golf industry’s MAJOR of Golf Business for more than 60 years, will begin with the 16th Annual PGA Show Demo Day at Orange County National Golf Center on Tuesday, January 23. PGA Merchandise Show exhibits, demonstrations, education seminars, special events and industry presentations will fill a busy PGA Show Week schedule Wednesday – Friday, Jan. 24–26, at the Orange County Convention Center.

In addition to event registration, PGA Show Education Conference registration is opening simultaneously, offering early pricing incentives for the comprehensive education program which includes outdoor instructional workshops, multiple certification programs, daily keynote presentations and more than 40 classroom sessions. PGA Professionals are able to earn more than 40 MSR credits through participation in the PGA Show Education Conference and various PGA Merchandise Show programs. PGA Show Education Conference details are available at www.PGAShow2018.com/education The current PGA of America MSR Credit cycle ends June 15, 2018. PGA Show MSR Credits details are available at PGAShow2018.com/MSR.

Attendance at the 65th PGA Merchandise Show is restricted to PGA Professionals and golf industry personnel. Attendance and registration guidelines are available at PGAShow2018.com/guidelines. Savings on PGA Show official hotels, plus additional travel discounts, are also available at www.PGAShow2018.com/travel

There is no registration fee for qualified golf industry professionals through Dec. 13, 2017. Beginning Dec. 14, 2017, PGA Professionals and Allied Association members can continue to register at no charge, while other industry personnel will incur a $35 registration processing fee through Jan. 23, 2018; and a $175 fee at the PGA Show through Jan. 26, 2018.

The 65th PGA Merchandise Show, held Jan. 23–26, 2018, in Orlando, will welcome some 1,000 top golf companies and brands and more than 40,000 industry professionals from around the world to the industry’s annual global summit for the business of golf. The PGA Merchandise Show, the MAJOR of Golf Business, is a trade–only event, not open to the public. Learn more at www.PGAShow.com