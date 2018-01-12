Provision Events Partner Oakley for Visitor Experience at PGA Show

Provision Events (PVE), the sponsorship activation expert, has been commissioned by Oakley to provide an interactive brand experience for visitors to its booth at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

“This will be the second year running that we’ve provided an interactive experience for visitors to the Oakley booth,” commented Nick Clemens, Founder of PVE. “Oakley is a great brand for us to work with as they want visitors to their booth to have fun and they really give us the scope to get creative. We’ve worked with them at various different exhibitions and we think that the activity at the PGA show ranks as the most fun we’ve ever provided.”

PVE are keeping a lid on what to expect at the show, but can say that they will help recreate a famous moment in the career of Oakley brand ambassador Bubba Watson. Quite what it is that visitors will get to try out is up for speculation but there’s no doubt that with the combination of Oakley and PVE it will be well worth stopping by booth 1227.

Provision Events www.provisionevents.co.uk

PGA Merchandise Show www.pgashow.com