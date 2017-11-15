PGAs of Europe Congress & Team Championship Heading to Greece’s Costa Navarino

Costa Navarino in Greece will play host to the 2017 PGAs of Europe Annual Congress and International Team Championship (ITC) for the first time as the events take place from 22-25 November.

The hosting of the Association’s flagship event continues the successful relationship between the PGAs of Europe and the prime sustainable destination in the Mediterranean that currently includes sanctioning of their Messinia Pro-Am and regularly hosting the Aegean Airlines Pro-Am.

“We are extremely excited to be able to take two of our key events to Costa Navarino and bring them fully into our Corporate Partner family,” said PGAs of Europe Chief Executive, Ian Randell.

“We have been visiting them since their formation and it is a stunning venue with two first class golf courses. Costa Navarino has quickly become established as one of Europe’s, if not the world’s, leading golf destinations. We are proud to be showcasing this superb destination and its facilities to leaders of our National PGAs and the competitors who have qualified to represent their PGAs in the ITC.”

“We are honoured that Costa Navarino has been chosen to host the PGAs of Europe’s flagship event and we look forward to welcoming the Association in the region of Messinia,” said Stephanos Theodorides, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of TEMES S.A. – Developers of Costa Navarino.

“A combination of perfect weather year-round, two award-winning golf courses by the sea, high-quality facilities and authentic experiences, Costa Navarino, chosen by IAGTO as ‘European Golf Resort of the Year 2017’, is fast becoming a leading golf destination to enjoy in every season.”

The Annual Congress is the Association’s yearly opportunity to bring representatives from its 35 Member Country PGAs together under one roof, facilitating meetings, discussions and workshops to share ideas, progress and various ways they can advance their organisations and golf in their respective territories.

The underlying theme of the Congress is that of development. This is the development of the Member Countries, their individuals, and then of course golf in general through initiatives/programmes and golf development missions/activity.

As with previous years Golf & Health work will continue to be promoted These golf wellness sessions very much tie in to Costa Navarino’s own ‘mantras’ of being a health and wellness hotel.

The ITC then runs alongside the Congress in which teams from across the Association’s Member Countries compete over 72 holes on The Dunes Course, designed by Bernhard Langer. The best two individual scores each day from the team of three will count towards the overall team score, and a secondary event sees small and emerging Member PGAs compete for the ITC Shield.

The Westin Resort Costa Navarino will act as the base for both events, concluding with the Gala Awards Dinner supported by Rolex, bringing Congress delegates and ITC competitors together in celebration of the annual award winners and the ITC Champions.

The Annual Congress & ITC are partnered by Costa Navarino, the Ryder Cup European Development Trust, BMW and Aegean Airlines, and are supported by The Botanist, The Blue Beetle, Bulldog, G’Vine gins, Marendry apperitivo, and Fever-Tree Premium Natural Mixers.

Costa Navarino www.westincostanavarino.com

PGAs of Europe http://www.pgae.com/