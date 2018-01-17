New format for European Golf Business Conference

The European Golf Course Owners Association (EGCOA) and the Austrian Golf Federation (ÖGV) have partnered up this year to put together a new format of the Golf Business Conference. Taking place in Vienna 22nd – 24th March this year, the organisation has pooled their resources and expertise to ensure all participants come away with the tools to help grow their business and with a large, inspired network to fall back on.

Following the highly successful model laid out by the last Dutch Golf Course Owners Conference, the event will focus on smaller, more intimate workshops, where attendees can choose which skill set they are most keen to improve, and design their own conference about acquiring an expertise in that area.

Speaking on the partnership, EGCOA CEO Lodewijk Klootwijk stated that “We are delighted to be working so closely this year with the great team at the ÖGV. By working together, we have managed to come up with a whole new strategy for the event, allowing for attendees to spend more time with the world’s best brains in the industry, in a more personal and interactive environment. Our members and industry associated who attend will really go away with not only cutting-edge knowledge, but excited and inspired for the new season.”

This will be achieved in an environment that still allows the smallest clubs to rub shoulders with the big multinationals, ensuring that network creation and skill sharing stay key to the conference.

Robert Fiegl of the ÖGV stated: “Our members are really excited about this year’s meeting. We as large federation value the partnership with the EGCOA as strategic import one for our members.”

A full list of workshops is available now at www.egcoaconference.eu/ with tickets available for both members and non-members here