More Speakers Confirmed for Golf Business Innovation Show

Robert Clive, co-founder of 360 Golf, is to speak at the Golf Business Innovation Show which will take place at The Celtic Manor Resort on 1st February. 360 Golf specialises in: Golf Development, Operations, Turnaround and Problem Solving and has worked with over 50 golf clubs.

Robert has selected as his topic “Modernising members clubs so they can survive and thrive in 2018” and will look at operational efficiency, running the club as a business, the role of the committee, governance and developing a strategy and plan.

Tom Brooke, Managing Director, Glendale Golf is also confirmed as a speaker. Research in recent years has shown that the game of golf is ‘too difficult for beginners’ and especially for children. Tom will explain what his company has done to attract more families to their facilities, the challenges they faced and the rewards that come from making the game easier and more fun to learn.

Graeme Kirk, the Event Director, has extended the Early Bird Pricing till December 24th, and is offering 2-4-1 on Silver & Gold passes as a ‘Christmas Offer’. Details are available on the website.

Golf Business Innovation Show www.golfinnovationshow.co.uk