Leading Figures In Sport Commit To Advancing Sustainability

The 3rd Sustainable Innovation in Sport Forum 2018 will take place on 2-3 May at the Amsterdam ArenA in the Netherlands

New sustainability strategies in sport are growing, but much more needs to be done to affect behavioural change, both within clubs and from fans.

In an important move, representatives from the sporting world recently agreed to work with the UNFCCC on ways the industry can help achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Patricia Espinosa, the UN’s lead climate change negotiator, has highlighted how sport can play a lead role in making the transition to a low-carbon economy, commenting: “Sport is a $600 bn global business with a unique power to convene, move and inspire… We stand ready to support efforts within sport to work towards the climate secure, resilient economy that world leaders committed to in Paris.”

The impact of sport operations on the environment is one of the central issues to be addressed at Climate Action’s upcoming Sustainable Innovation in Sport Forum.

Michelle Lemaitre, Head of Sustainability at the International Olympic Committee will also be giving a keynote address on how to motivate and inspire sustainable development within the industry.

Other issues to be addressed include setting a sustainability strategy, energy, water and waste management; sustainable venues; sustainable mobility; the importance of legacy, and using ambassadors to promote sustainability, among others.

The Forum is bringing together over 250 high-level representatives and 40 speakers for two days of sharing ideas, innovations and insights into how the industry can inspire the fight against climate change.

High-level speaker highlights include:

Federico Addiechi, Head of Sustainability & Diversity, FIFA

Paula Stringer, Head of Production, BBC Sport

Patrick Gasser, Head of Football and Social Responsibility, UEFA

Michael Lloyd, Deputy Stadium Manager, Arsenal F.C

Viviane Fraisse, Head of Sustainable Development, Roland Garros

Dan Reading, Sustainability Programme Manager, World Sailing

Martin Murphy, Stadium Director, Aviva Stadium

Anne Cécile Turner, Sustainability Programme Leader, Volvo Ocean Race

A wide-range of attendees are already confirmed: sports leagues and clubs, federations, sports venues, broadcasters, Government, UN, private entities, and NGOs, among others.

To join them, or to find out more, visit the Sustainable Innovation in Sport website